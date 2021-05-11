Let's Get Loud With These Hilarious Reactions to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Reunion

Ain't It Funny?
Ever since exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted together again, the topic at large has essentially been: Bennifer is back—and social media just can't get enough of the head-turning news.
The pair recently enjoyed a weeklong vacation in Montana after the two first reunited in L.A. in late April. Their reported reconciliation also comes on the heels of Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez confirming their split after four years together.
The current romantic spark between the A-list stars comes more than 17 years after they called off their engagement in September 2003. And who can forget what an undeniable frenzy the couple caused then?
Well, fans on social media (more specifically Twitter), are not only delighting in reminiscing on the couple's early 2000-esque romance—but are also playing around with the idea of what fans should be dubbing the couple now.
Luckily, we've rounded up of some of the most hilarious reactions to the possibly on-again couple.
Some Twitter users are wondering if this reconciliation is a sign of the world beginning to return to as normal as it can possibly get. While others are absolutely taking the news as a definite sign of "healing."
Some fans even humorously expressed needing to take a break from the whirlwind of it all. While others have basked in the ambiance of the reconnection—some even hilariously consider their reconciliation, the "most important day of their life."
But clearly, above all, news of the pair's recent romantic getaway will have a lasting impact on Earth altogether:
We'll just have to keep one eye on these two—and the other on Twitter.