15 Secrets About Just My Luck Revealed

1. The movie was originally titled Lady Luck.

2. The script was penned by I. Marlene King, who would go on helm the hit series Pretty Little Liars, and Amy B. Harris, a producer on Sex and the City who was the showrunner on The Carrie Diaries, its CW spinoff.

3. Only her second non-Disney movie after 2004's Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan was paid $7.5 million for her turn as Ashley. Just My Luck would go on to gross just $38 million worldwide.

4. Bruce Willis was credited as a producer on the movie. Yes, that Bruce Willis. And at the time, rumors surfaced that Willis, then 51, and Lohan, then 18, were allegedly caught canoodling at the premiere party for his 2005 movie Hostage, but they were swiftly shot down.

"She is not interested in Bruce Willis in any way but as the producer of her next film," her rep told Page Six. Willis' spokesperson. "He met Lindsay for the first time at the Hostage launch party and is certainly not dating her."