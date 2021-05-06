How Chrissy Teigen & Kris Jenner's Safely Is Giving Back for #MomsMonth

We interviewed these celebrities because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrities' own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Contrary to popular belief, cleaning products don't need to be packed with chemicals to be effective. That's why Kris Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, and Emma Grede created Safely, a line full of plant-powered products that actually work and smell amazing at an affordable price point. So far, Safely has produced hand sanitizer, laundry detergent, glass cleaner, and more items that are free of harsh chemicals.

Aside from creating effective cleaning products, Safely has pledged to donate 10% of May sales to the organization Baby2Baby. Chrissy shared, "On behalf of Safely, we are so proud to partner with Baby2Baby—an organization I've worked with for many many years that provides basic essentials to mothers, children, and families living in underserved communities who have been impacted by COVID-19 the most."

Kris emphasized, "Families right now need our help as a community more than ever and I'm so excited to support the amazing work that Baby2Baby does to ensure children everywhere have the basic essentials they deserve."