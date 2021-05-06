Josh DuggarBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Sanditon Cancelation Reversed Following Surprise Two Season Order

Sanditon is getting two more seasons after previously being canceled in 2019. See what the executive producer had to say.

Grab your bonnets because we're heading back to Sanditon.

Despite having been previously canceled by ITV in 2019, the British period drama, based on Jane Austen's unfinished novel of the same name, will be getting a second and third season at PBS' Masterpiece, the network recently revealed. This likely has something to do with the first season's success in the U.S.

While the eight-episode first season debuted in August 2019 in the U.K., it didn't arrive stateside until its January 2020 premiere on PBS. Clearly, they found the right home in PBS' Masterpiece. And, this time around, ITV and BBC's streaming service BritBox will be the series' U.K. partner.

"We are absolutely delighted to announce a second and third season of Sanditon, a show that has inspired such a passionate and devoted fan base," Masterpiece's executive producer Susanne Simpson shared in a statement. "Audiences can expect romance, humor and plenty of twists and turns in these new seasons of Sanditon."

Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

The good news didn't stop there as it was also confirmed that Rose Williams will lead the show once more as Charlotte Heywood, Austen's last heroine. However, according to Deadline, fans can expect more casting news in the future as Sanditon is slated to begin production later this year.

Simon Ridgway/Red Planet Pictures

Season one of Sanditon followed Charlotte as she arrived at a seaside resort for a fresh start. Along the way, she became acquainted with the Parker family, which included the handsome Sidney (Theo James).

Looking for more shows to binge? Check out the others that got renewed (and those that didn't make the cut) by scrolling through the images below.

