Lori Harvey Reveals the Secret Behind Michael B. Jordan’s Glowing Skin

Watch : Why Michael B. Jordan Made His Love for Lori Harvey Public

In 2021, it's not a real relationship if she doesn't share her skincare secrets with her boo.

That's certainly true for Michael B. Jordan, who apparently owes his entire skincare creed to his new girlfriend. Since they began dating, the lucky lady herself, Lori Harvey, has made her mark on the Black Panther star in ways more than one, according to her Vogue Beauty Secrets video.

Lori, who went Instagram official with MBJ in January, shared in her beauty vlog that she is responsible for Michael's flawless skin. In fact, she's developing her own skincare line that's coming out "very soon," because, as she put it, "Skincare is definitely one of the highest forms of self-care."

On screen, she used testers of her own cleanser, daytime serum, moisturizer and eye cream. Lori, 24, explained, "I tested all my products, of course, on myself, but I also tested them on my boyfriend. He has become my live test model, so now he's very into his skincare routine as well."