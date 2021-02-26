Steve Harvey Reveals What He Really Thinks About Daughter Lori Harvey Dating Michael B. Jordan

Watch : Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey's Relationship Timeline

Steve Harvey is setting the record straight on what he thinks of Michael B. Jordan.

During the Feb. 25 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Family Feud host shared what he thought of his daughter dating the Creed star. However, before he got there, he had to clear up one tiny detail.

"He is a nice guy, yeah, but he is not the sexiest man alive to me at all," the comedian said, referencing the actor's given title of 2020's Sexiest Man Alive by People. Of course, the 64-year-old believes he is the sexiest man walking. As he explained, "All these people I'm paying for. Hell, if that ain't sexy, what is?"

He continued, "I've never been attractive, I knew that. That's why I had to come up with these damn jokes, but this kid—I like him."

Jimmy Kimmel told the dad of seven that he's "fortunate" to have Michael dating Lori and recalled the super romantic Valentine's Day they had together.