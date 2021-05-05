Kim Kardashian's Iconic Crying Face Is Back as They Tell the KUWTK Crew the Show Is Ending

Watch : Kardashians Break Down in Tears When Telling Crew "KUWTK" Is Ending

Breaking tough news.

In this clip from Thursday, May 6's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner and daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian inform their longtime crew that they've decided to end the show. As the meeting begins, the famed momager tells the crew that "there's no easy way to say" what they have to share.

"Because we love you guys all so much and it's almost like ripping off a Band-Aid," an emotional Kris shares. "We just wanted to tell you in person that we won't be going forward with filming the show anymore."

As she continues, the mother of six calls the decision an "excruciating" one. "This journey's been the most incredible thing that we've ever done," she adds. "And we can't even express the appreciation that we have for you along the way."

Expressing a similar sentiment, Khloe calls the crew, who are now fighting back tears, her "second family." While fighting back her own tears, the Good American mogul notes, "I know we're all really, really grateful. And when it's happy, it's happy. But when people are there for you when life f--king sucks, that's what matters."