Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Break Up After 17 Years of Marriage

Watch : Tori Spelling Reveals the Best Thing About BFF Jennie Garth

It's a true sTori. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's romance is coming to an end.

After 17 years of marriage, the couple has broken up.

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," Dean wrote in a statement shared to Instagram June 17. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."

He added, "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

As Dean shared, the couple's main focus will be co-parenting their five children: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4. Dean is also a father to 23-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustance.

E! News has reached out to Tori's reps for comment.