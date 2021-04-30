Kate Hudson Breaks Down Her Skincare Routine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We've all seen those skincare commercials with a model pretending to wash her face while rocking a full makeup look. It's hard to take those ads seriously, but when someone (who's not endorsing products) takes you through her skincare routine without a stitch of makeup on in a filter-free video, that's some trustworthy content. Oh, and this "someone" is Kate Hudson, who looks nothing short of radiant in not one, but two Instagram videos, that she recently shared using her favorite products.
She moves quickly through the list (and you can't pause Reels videos), but don't worry, I watched it a million times so you didn't have to. And I listed the products she adores below (you're welcome). Yes, a lot of celebs share their skincare routines, but I'm going to re-link this video one more time just in case you haven't watched it yet. Take a glimpse at her complexion. It is so worth the watch.
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Instant Eye Lift Algae Mask (2 piece)
"This is my morning routine, Juice Beauty eye patches," Kate shared on Instagram. In the video, she wore the patches on her under eyes while she applied the True Botanicals Resurfacing Mask to the rest of her face. The eye masks reduce puffiness, hydrate, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. They're available at Dermstore for $10 and if you want to save a dollar, head over to Credo Beauty and use the promo code CLEAN10 at checkout.
Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist
Kate said this mist was "gorge," which is how she looked in that makeup-free, filter-free video. Use this as a toner or carry it in your bag for a mid-day refresh. It refreshes, balances, tones, and hydrates.
Tata Harper Regenerating Exfoliating Cleanser
Kate held up the Tata Harper Regenerating Exfoliating Cleanser and the Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Resurfacing Micro-Exfoliant, describing them as "two exfoliants that I love." The Tata Harper cleanser is an exfoliator that's gentle enough for daily use. It addresses dullness, even texture, enlarged pore, and dryness to give you smooth, radiant skin.
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Resurfacing Micro-Exfoliant
The second exfoliant that the actress adores is from Juice Beauty. It reduces dead skin cells to instantly resurface and refine the skin while it restores moisture. It also has chamomile and aloe, which are soothing ingredients.
Aloisia Beauty GLOW Exfoliating Soft Peel
Kate said this peel is her "new fave." The product removes dead skin cells to reveal soft, glowing skin. It's also a great thing to use before moisturizers and other treatments because it helps your skin better absorb those products.
True Botanicals Resurfacing Moisture Mask
Kate loves to apply this mask in the morning while she's wearing Juice Beauty eye patches. The mask pulls double duty: moisturizing while it exfoliates. Your skin will feel clean and refreshed without that "stripped" feeling that some other skin products leave you with.
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream Moisturizer
Kate described this La Mer moisturize as a "new cream [she's] obsessed with." While it may be "new" to her routine, it's an iconic product with a loyal following. The mini version is $95 at Sephora or if you want to save $9, use the promo code STYLE21SF when you check out at Saks Fifth Avenue.
African Botanics Rose Treatment Essence
"It's the best," Kate said as she held up a bottle of African Botanics Rose Treatment Essence. It "starts out as a gel before melting into a toning, hydrating liquid upon application." It tightens pores, detoxifies cells, rebalances pH levels, brightens the skin, and hydrates. Buy it from Revolve for $160 or you can use the promo code CLEAN10 at Credo Beauty to save $16.
Augustinus Bader The Face Oil
Kate only had one word for the Augustinus Bader The Face Oil: "love." The restorative oil hydrates, soothes, and repairs the skin. You can get it at Revolve or you can try out the smaller size from Augustinus Bader or Net-a-Porter.
