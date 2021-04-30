Kate Hudson Breaks Down Her Skincare Routine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We've all seen those skincare commercials with a model pretending to wash her face while rocking a full makeup look. It's hard to take those ads seriously, but when someone (who's not endorsing products) takes you through her skincare routine without a stitch of makeup on in a filter-free video, that's some trustworthy content. Oh, and this "someone" is Kate Hudson, who looks nothing short of radiant in not one, but two Instagram videos, that she recently shared using her favorite products.

She moves quickly through the list (and you can't pause Reels videos), but don't worry, I watched it a million times so you didn't have to. And I listed the products she adores below (you're welcome). Yes, a lot of celebs share their skincare routines, but I'm going to re-link this video one more time just in case you haven't watched it yet. Take a glimpse at her complexion. It is so worth the watch.