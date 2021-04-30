Will There Be a Shrill Movie? Aidy Bryant Says...

Watch : Aidy Bryant Opens Up About New Hulu Series "Shrill"

Ugh, this is no laughing matter.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Shrill star, writer and producer Aidy Bryant opened up about the Hulu comedy's third and final season, which premieres Friday, May 7. And, according to Aidy, Shrill coming to an end has certainly been "bittersweet."

"I'm so sad that it's ending, and I've loved working with this group of people so, so much," she said to E! News. "They really have like, filled my life. But, I'm really, really proud of it and I love where it ends."

To refresh your memory, season two left off with Annie (Aidy) ending things with her insufferable boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones). So, what's next for Annie? A hot girl summer vibe and some highs and lows at work.

The streaming service further teased: "Everything finally seems to be falling into place for Annie—she's managed to dump her man-child boyfriend, catch the eye of a powerful new mentor, and snag some high-profile assignments—so why isn't everything clicking? Sometimes life's big challenge isn't getting what you want, it's knowing what you want."