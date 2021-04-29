Jana Kramer Reveals How She's Coping With Her "New Normal" After Divorcing Mike Caussin

Watch : Jana Kramer Files for Divorce From Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer is sharing her latest feelings about her ongoing divorce from Mike Caussin.

The 37-year-old One Tree Hill alum took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 28 to post footage of herself explaining how she's doing amid the split. Jana announced on April 21 that the couple, who wed in May 2015, had parted ways.

"Feels weird to be back on here," she said in the new video. "I just want to say thank you for all of the comments and the DMs and the love, and I have to started getting used to my new normal. Forgive me for not really knowing how to walk that yet. You know, I'm trying to just really dive into books and my therapist and not put a Band-Aid on things because in order to fully grow, you have to grieve and heal."

She continued, "I'm trying to just be really mindful of that, and not distract myself with this, that and the other. But I do want to start getting back to having some normalcy—even in my new normal. So that's with you guys, but just thank you, again. It means more to me than you know."