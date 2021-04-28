Kate Middleton and Prince William's Anniversary Portrait Adorably Resembles Their Engagement Photo

A decade down, forever to go.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating 10 years of marriage with two romantic portraits that are reminiscent of their engagement photos, which you can see here. Swoon! And although the pair's anniversary is technically tomorrow, Thursday, April 29, they shared heart-melting candids of their photoshoot to mark their relationship milestone.
In one portrait, taken by photographer Chris Floyd at Kensington Palace earlier this week, the Duke of Cambridge wrapped his arms around his wife as he flashed a huge smile. Additionally, the Duchess of Cambridge leaned on her husband and cuddled up to him.
The coupe's sweet pose bore a striking resemblance to their 2010 engagement portraits, in which they both embraced one another and smiled from ear to ear.
Another image of the duo showed Kate gazing into the distance. However, Prince William couldn't keep his eyes off her.
In both photos, the mother of three looked effortlessly chic in a mix-patterned blue wrap dress by Ghost. Prince William seemingly coordinated with Kate, wearing a light blue sweater over a baby blue button-down and light navy trousers.
Chris took to Instagram to share details of his experience photographing the royals.
"The day I visited Cambridge for the first time in my life was also the day I was approached to photograph The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their tenth wedding anniversary," he wrote on Wednesday, April 28. "It was a thrill to spend some time with them at Kensington Palace, especially as The Duchess is a rather keen photographer. Happy anniversary!"
Back in March, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Westminster Abbey, the place where they became husband and wife.
During their visit to the church, which was turned into a coronavirus vaccination center, the couple acknowledged the anniversary of the first national lockdown and held a moment of silence for those impacted by the pandemic.
Even though the purpose of their visit wasn't meant to mark their upcoming wedding anniversary, it brought flashbacks to their big day. Since marrying, the royals have remained extremely private about their relationship.
Last year, however, Prince William shared a rare statement about his love story with Kate.
While hosting the U.K.-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace in January 2020, the British royal opened up about why Kenya is so special to him.
"The African continent holds a very special place in my heart," he said at the time ."It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee."