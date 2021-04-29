Watch Honey Boo Boo Confront Mama June's Boyfriend Geno: "You Hurt Me a Lot"

Watch : Honey Boo Boo to Geno: "You and Mama, Y'all Hurt Me a Lot"

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is not done speaking her truth.

As the 15-year-old reality star continues to explore the idea of mending her relationship with June "Mama June" Shannon, there's another parental figure asking for forgiveness.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Mama June: Road to Redemption, Mama June's longtime boyfriend Geno Doak is ready to admit his wrongs.

"I do realize that we did a lot of damage," Geno admitted in the April 30 episode. "Not just we, but me. I can make excuses and say addiction this, addiction that, but it's unacceptable and I'm sorry. I know it's been difficult for you."

Back in 2019, both Mama June and Geno were arrested for drug possession. Their legal situation led to a rehab stay, which helped them get clean. When Alana saw Geno for the first time in over a year, she explained the range of emotions she felt.