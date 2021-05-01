Check Out the Biggest Celeb Fitness Transformations of 2021

Watch : Jessica Simpson Proves She's a Fitness Warrior

These celebrities, they can be your motivation.

It seems fitting that National Fitness Day would fall on May 1, just ahead of the summer season. Many people are likely ramping up their workouts as the temps continue to rise, including your favorite stars.

Kylie Jenner has been sharing her fitness routine with her Instagram followers, while Tiffany Haddish, Megan Thee Stallion and Shay Mitchell have revealed the results of their respective workout challenges. To borrow a phrase from Haddish, these ladies are definitely ready!

And it's not just the ladies who are up in the gym just working on their fitness: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Noah Cetineo have gotten into superhero shape for their new movie, while Luke Evans and Nolan Gould committed to seeing results while quarantining.

Plus, Justin Timberlake and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin have also detailed their journeys on social media, sharing their impressive results, and Jessie James Decker has been providing lifestyle tips for her followers.