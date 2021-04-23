AnnaLynne McCord Says She Felt "Trapped in Pandora's Box" Before Dissociative Identity Disorder Diagnosis

Watch : AnnaLynne McCord Reveals Dissociative Identity Disorder Diagnosis

AnnaLynne McCord is sharing more about her mental health journey in the wake of her dissociative identity disorder diagnosis.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the 90210 star recalled filming a season 2 scene for The CW series in which a teacher, played by Hal Ozsan, rapes her character Naomi.

"My whole body like just went into panic mode as if I was living out my life on camera," McCord said. "These moments were coming to light through my work. I didn't understand anything about the mind or the brain at the time, I was just trying to do my job and I couldn't."

McCord explained that though she had an intense emotional reaction around this scene, she didn't have the memories associated with her pain. Eventually, she learned she was a sexual abuse survivor, and that she had "all of the dangerous, toxic, harmful memories" locked away.

The actress first spoke out about being a sexual assault survivor in 2012, and later talked about abuse she suffered in childhood in 2014.

Given the great deal of misinformation about dissociative identity disorder—characters in films like Split depict those with the diagnosis as having distinct different personalities and identities—McCord explained what it means for her.