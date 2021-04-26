Miz and Maryse's Baby Is Dropping F-Bombs in This Hilarious Miz & Mrs. Sneak Peek

Watch : Maryse Ouellet & Mike "The Miz" Mizanin Spill on Newborn Baby

Let's just say, Miz-stakes were made.

In this exclusive sneak peek at tonight's Miz & Mrs. episode, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin entertain a country club's stakeholders at their estate—aptly dubbed Manor MarMiz. Of course with two toddlers in tow, nothing goes quite as planned.

"Honestly it's going OK. So far it's not a disaster," the WWE superstar says to the camera. "I don't know what I was worried about. Maybe it was all in my head."

And then all of a sudden his daughter Monroe yells the F-word. "Fork. She said fork," The Miz tries playing it off. Yeah, right!

"Where are our forks? She's hungry," he continues in a laugh-out-loud moment. Maybe the interviewees just didn't hear?

"We're f--ked," Maryse chuckles in a confessional.

It seems like Maryse's mother Marjo is hoping for the same, in another sense. "Excuse me sir, are you single?" she asks one of the country club board members. "Because you're a good-looking man."

Uh, not the time! "We'll work on that, OK?" The Miz laughs, embarrassed.