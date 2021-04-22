Was This Gossip Girl's Original Opening Credits Sequence? Reboot Creator Weighs In

Ahead of HBO Max's upcoming Gossip Girl reboot, fans are freaking out about a video that claims to be the opening credits for the original show.
A new video going viral on social media features the stars of the iconic CW series, which didn't have formal opening credits, posing for the camera to the tune of Fergie's 2006 bop "Glamorous." Intercut with the cast are scenes from the series, including the moment from the pilot episode that depicts the Upper East Side crew popping champagne in a limo on their way to the Kiss on the Lips.
The credits are notably, err, cheesier than Gossip Girl's typical style. Chace Crawford, who plays golden boy Nate Archibald, grins at the camera. Leighton Meester, who stars as Queen Bee Blair Waldorf, looks like someone just surprised her.
Fans freaked out over the video on Twitter.
"so much to unpack," one tweeted. "smiling blair mean girl serena pissed off dan teen pageant jenny walmart bieber nate and chuck looking like one of the cullens nah i love it here."
"this is the worst and best thing I've seen in my life," another added.
Wrote a third, "Why this giving 2000s rnb music video? I'm glad they didn't use it."
If these were the credits for the show, it's easy to see why The CW tossed them out before the premiere—however, it seems like this is just the work of well-done fan editing.
When asked on Twitter about the legitimacy of the video, Josh Safran, an executive producer and writer on the original Gossip Girl as well as the creator of the HBO Max reboot, shut down the hype, writing, "I'd consider the fact that it says 'Created by Josh Schwartz' and not 'Created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage' to be a strong indication of no."
For what it's worth, this hardcore Gossip Girl fan also remembers these videos of the cast being used as promotional videos for the series on The CW—which could be how the original editor of the video, who has yet to be identified, got the footage.
Still, as they say on the Upper East Side, you're nobody until you're talked about—and this faux credits opening certainly has fans talking!