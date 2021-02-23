New Gossip Girl Cast Teases How the Reboot Will Be "Completely Different" From the Original

Watch : Would Leighton Meester Do a Guest Spot on "Gossip Girl" Reboot?

The highly anticipated Gossip Girl reboot might not quite be the show you're expecting, but that's not a bad thing.

HBO Max is set to launch a continuation of the popular teen drama series later this year, and new cast members Whitney Peak (playing Zoya Lott), Emily Alyn Lind (Audrey Hope), Evan Mock (Akeno "Aki" Menzies) and Jordan Alexander (Julien Calloway) are featured on the current cover of Dazed magazine to promote the show.

During the issue's interview that was released online on Monday, Feb. 22, the performers hinted at changes that producers made to bring the project into our current era. As Emily explained, the new version will feel more inclusive and show characters who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I think that what we can say is this—we're making a series in 2020 and 2021," Emily shared. "It's really important for us to not just talk about these things but also express them as normal things that kids deal with. It shouldn't be this new, exciting thing to talk about, it just exists. It's about normalizing things that used to be different or taboo."