Ted Lasso Season 2 Gets a Premiere Date and a Trailer

Kindness is making a comeback in the trailer for Ted Lasso season two, which arrives in July on Apple TV+.

By Lauren Piester Apr 20, 2021
TVCelebritiesJason SudeikisEntertainment
It's biscuit time once again. 

Apple TV+ has given us all a gift on this fine Tuesday in the form of some big Ted Lasso news. Not only is there a premiere date for season two, but there's a whole trailer!

Jason Sudeikis will officially return as the jovial unlikely coach of AFC Richmond—fresh off a big win both on screen and off—on July 23, almost a full year after the series first debuted. Based on the trailer, things have certainly changed since then. Ted's arrival in Rebecca's (Hannah Waddingham) office is now met with genuine delight, as is one of his press conferences. 

However, things don't seem to be going so great on the pitch, and Ted can't win over the new sports psychologist with his famous biscuits because she—oh, the horror!—doesn't eat sugar. 

Other than that, it's all a lovely time, as usual. Keeley (Juno Temple) and Roy (Brett Goldstein) seem to be doing well, and Ted's having the time of his life. 

Watch the trailer below!

Season one of Ted Lasso was a critical hit, winning three Critics' Choice awards, a Golden Globe, a SAG award, two WGA awards—and a lot of love for the tie-dye hoodie that Sudeikis wore to accept his Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy. 

Find out when all your favorite shows are premiering or returning by scrolling down. 

Freeform
NEW: Cruel Summer (Freeform) - April 20

Freeform's new psychological thriller, from executive producer Jessica Biel, is set in the '90s and explores the disappearance of Kate (Olivia Holt) and its impact on nerdy wannabe Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia). It premieres Tuesday, April 20 on Freeform. 

Colleen Hayes/Peacock
NEW: Rutherford Falls (Peacock) - April 22
Netflix
NEW: Shadow and Bone (Netflix) - April 23

Netflix's next big fantasy TV series comes in the form of Shadow & Bone, which is a combination of two related book series by Leigh BardugoShadow and Bone and Six of Crows. The show follows Alina, a young cartographer who discovers some unknown abilities while on a journey across a dark and scary bit of land called the Fold. 

HBO MAX
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) - April 23

Season two finally debuts April 23 on HBO.

Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - April 28

The Handmaid's Tale returns for season four with three new episodes premiering at once on Wednesday, April 28. June (Elisabeth Moss) is now a rebel leader striking back against Gilead, but her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

CBS
MacGyver Series Finale (CBS) - April 30

MacGyver says goodbye on April 30 after five seasons.

Apple TV+
NEW: The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+) - April 30

Justin Theroux stars in a TV adaptation of the novel The Mosquito Coast, written by his uncle Paul Theroux. It premieres April 30.

FX
Pose (FX) - May 2

Pose returns for its third and final season on Sunday, May 2 on FX.

The CW
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (CW) - May 2

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season six on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m., at which point Batwoman will move to 9 p.m. 

Starz
The Girlfriend Experience (Starz) - May 2

Three and a half years after season two debuted, season three of The Girlfriend Experience will premiere May 2 on Starz.

Disney+
NEW: Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+) - May 4

The new animated series follows a group of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations. It premieres May 4.

Victor Ceballos Olea / NETFLIX
Selena: The Series Part 2 (Netflix) - May 4

Selena returns for part two of her inspiring and tragic life story on May 4 on Netflix.

Peacock
NEW: Girls5eva (Peacock) - May 6

The most iconic fictional girl group from the late '90s/early 2000s is coming back for a reunion on Peacock, beginning May 6.

CW
Dynasty (CW) - May 7

Dynasty returns for season four on Friday, May 7. 

Hulu
Shrill (Hulu) - May 7

Shrill returns for its third and final season with Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup and her newfound momentum at work. It premieres Friday, May 7 on Hulu.

Marni Grossman/Netflix
NEW: Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix) - May 7

The new Netflix series follows the world's first superheroes, who got their powers in the 1930s. In present day, their kids struggle to live up to their legacy. It premieres May 7.

Apple TV+
Mythic Quest (Apple TV+) - May 7

Season two of Mythic Quest is arriving May 7 on Apple TV+.

Greg Endries/SHOWTIME
NEW: Ziwe (Showtime) - May 9

Ziwe Fumudoh is taking her Instagram comedy to Showtime beginning May 9. 

CBS
Mom Series Finale (CBS) - May 13

Mom will say goodbye after eight seasons on Thursday, May 13. 

Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - May 14

Season two of the show with the best title on TV premieres May 14 on Disney+. 

Kyle Kaplan/Amazon Studios
NEW: The Underground Railroad (Amazon) - May 14

Barry Jenkins presents an alternate history in which the Underground Railroad was an actual railroad that helped enslaved people escape to freedom in the 1800s. It premieres May 14 on Amazon.

Netflix
Special (Netflix) - May 20

The second and final season of Special premieres May 20 on Netflix.

Hulu
NEW: Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu) - May 21

Patton Oswalt stars as a supervillain who's been ousted from his evil society and still has to deal with his crumbling marriage in a new animated comedy, coming to Hulu on May 21. 

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Universal Animation Studios LLC and Fox Media LLC.
Duncanville (Fox) - May 23

Season two premieres May 23 on Fox.

CBS
NCIS: New Orleans Series Finale (CBS) - May 23

NCIS: New Orleans will end after seven seasons on Sunday, May 23. 

Elizabeth Sisson/SHOWTIME
The Chi (Showtime) - May 23

Season four of The Chi premieres May 23 on Showtime.

HBO
In Treatment (HBO) - May 23

Uzo Aduba stars in a reimagined continuation of the therapy drama, 10 years after its last season aired. It premieres on HBO on May 23.

Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME
Black Monday (Showtime) - May 23

Season three of Black Monday will premiere May 23 on Showtime.

Freeform
The Bold Type (Freeform) - May 26

The Bold Type returns for its final season on Wednesday, May 26.

Netflix
Lucifer (Netflix) - May 28

Season five of Lucifer returns for another batch of episodes, May 28 on Netflix.

