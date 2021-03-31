Will Jason Sudeikis' Tie-Dye Hoodie Return for the 2021 SAG Awards? He Says...

Watch : Jason Sudeikis Reacts to Don Cheadle 2021 Golden Globes Moment

Will Jason Sudeikis continue his tie-dye sartorial streak at the 2021 SAG Awards? Only time will tell.

"I haven't started planning," the actor told reporters of his award show outfit at the SAG Award nominees press junket on Wednesday, March 31. "It's a last-minute decision much like the hoodie."

As Golden Globe viewers likely recall, Jason sported a tie-dye sweatshirt while appearing remotely at the star-studded award show, a stark contrast from the black-tie attire synonymous with the event. His athleisure stole the spotlight as he won the award for Best Performance in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy for his work in Ted Lasso and went on to become a standout moment of this year's show.

In response to whether he would send everyone matching tie-dyed track suits, Jason seemed on board. "To buy everybody hoodies would suit me just fine," he responded, "because it was my sister's company, her dance company, so that keeps money in the family."