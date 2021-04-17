Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Outfit Proves You Don't Need to Break the Bank to Look Fabulous

Kourtney Kardashian knows how to bring the glitz and glamour!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star lit up the night in shimmery black sequins pants that featured fun and flirty fringe details on the bottom. She paired the statement piece with a white cropped tank top—which she wore over a black bustier—platform peep-toe heels and a pint-sized handbag.
"sparkle pants," the Poosh founder captioned her Instagram on Friday, April 16, alongside a collage of images that showed off her fabulous attire.
Best of all? Kourtney didn't even have to break the bank to look like a million bucks. The reality TV personality actually rocked pants from H&M's spring/summer 2021 collection. And like the eco-friendly queen she is, the eye-catching piece was made with recycled polyester, per the brand.
The 41-year-old star wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner dressed to the nines last night. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all looked effortlessly glam for a girls' night out.
"4 EVA EVA," the KKW Beauty founder wrote on Instagram, alongside a snapshot of their hang out.
Kim donned a chocolate-colored suede mini-dress, which she paired with light brown thigh-high boots and a snakeskin handbag. The 25-year-old supermodel seemingly had the same vibe as her older sister, as she donned snakeskin boots, burnt orange leather pants and a brown tube top.
Like Kourtney, Kylie opted for something classic, wearing a little black dress that featured a criss-cross design with a plunging neckline. She tied it together with simple, but striking black heels.
"Sister gang back and in full effect," Khloe captioned her image, as she rocked an out-of-this-world blue patterned catsuit.
It appeared Kourtney flew solo during her late night out with her sisters, which means boyfriend Travis Barker was nowhere in sight. Since they started dating in December after being longtime friends and neighbors, the two have been inseparable.
Recently, they celebrated their first Easter as a couple, as well as enjoyed a fun family getaway in Utah. Plus, they aren't shy about showing their affection for each other on social media.
"She's very happy dating Travis," a source close to Kourtney told E! News in March. "He is a great boyfriend and really treats her well. He showers her with gifts and compliments. She's enjoying it. It's very easy to date him because they have known each other for so long. He was always into her and it finally happened. They have a great foundation from being friends for so long. They have fun together, their kids like each other and it's working for now. She's loving the attention and having Travis in her life in this new way."