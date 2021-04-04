Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate Their First Easter as a Couple

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share UFC Date Night

One eggs-citing family function!

After spending the last few days in snowy Utah, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker jet-setted off to sunny Palm Springs, Calif. where they enjoyed Easter Sunday with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners.

The dynamic duo, who began dating in late December after years of friendship, celebrated their first Easter as a couple. And in true Kardashian fashion, Kourtney and her loved ones went all out for the fun and festive holiday.

From lavish holiday-themed decorations to an endless amount of sweet treats, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars know how to throw a party.

Plus, the family held an Easter egg hunt for the little ones to participate in, including Kylie Jenner's 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, Khloe Kardashian's 2-year-old daughter True Thompson, Kim Kardashian's 3-year-old daughter Chicago West and more.

Early on Sunday, April 4, the KKW Beauty founder and Kris Jenner, as well as the Poosh founder showed off their personalized golf club bags. With the exception of a monogram, the Blink-182 drummer also received a golf club set that was just as cool.

As Kim fittingly captioned her Instagram Story, "The family that golfs together..."