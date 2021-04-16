Taylor Swift Sets the Record Straight on Rumors Her Cat Meredith Is Missing

Taylor Swift is entangled in a major controversy: the case of the missing cat.
Taylor is mom to three adorable kitties: Benjamin, Olivia and Meredith. While Benjamin and Olivia are regularly seen on the Grammy winner's Instagram, Mer is much more often MIA.
It seems, however, there is a simple explanation. While Tay is used to being photographed by the paparazzi, her cat Meredith is a bit more camera shy—so the "Betty" singer explained while addressing fans' questions about her missing feline.
In an Instagram video, Taylor addressed the "rumors" circulating as to the whereabouts of her cat, who, yes, is named after Ellen Pompeo's iconic Grey's Anatomy character, Dr. Meredith Grey.
"The truth is, Meredith just HATES having her picture taken," a note in the video reads, which is followed by many photos of Meredith looking wildly uncomfortable in front of the camera as Taylor's song "Tell Me Why" plays in the background.
Taylor then appears in the video, explaining, "She's just a private little cat. She likes her business being kept to herself. She doesn't like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her? So, there's your update on Meredith."
Taylor's post didn't just address the cat drama. She used the caption to thank fans for making her re-recorded album Fearless (Taylor's Version) a smashing success.
"WELL WELL WELL you all really went out and left my greatest expectations in shambles this week," the artist wrote. "Word on the street is you made Fearless (my version) the biggest country album first week of the last 6 years and the top release of 2021 so far. Honestly??? How?? Did I get this lucky???? I wanted to say thank you to you so today I will be addressing a very pressing issue."
Of course, it wouldn't be a Taylor Instagram post without the speculation that she's hiding something else within her latest message. Could addressing the latest controversy be a clue as to which re-recorded album is coming next? Fans are decoding all the clues they can find.
"MEREDITH WAS SHOWN TWO TIMES IN A BOX AND 1989 HAS TWO POLAROIDS FEATURING TAYLOR SWIFT HOLDING A BOX," one tweeted.
Another added, "No because I literally watched a video of Taylor Swift's cat and convinced myself that 1989 is coming on May 8th no one talk to me."
A third wrote, "hold on a second... the picture taking sound effects and the overwhelming intrusion on the private life... sounds familiar?? 1989??? TAYLOR SWIFT IS INSANE."
Whatever the truth is, at least Meredith is doing perfectly fine.