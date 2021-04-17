These 25 Travel Beauty Finds Are Multitask Must-Haves

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The world is finally opening up, which means many of us will start traveling again. So, it's time to buy on-the-go beauty products. These items are essential to pack on trips and many of them are just clutch to keep in your purse all the time. Who wouldn't want a pen that functions as an eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, and an eyebrow pencil? What about a multi-purpose balm that can be used for (literally) 101 different purposes? And then there are some products you (probably) have that can do so much more than you realized. There are actually so many many things you can accomplish with dry shampoo and clear mascara, which you can read about below.
If you want to look and feel great while you're out and about, buy these multi-tasking beauty items.
Alleyoop Multi-Tasker 4-in-1 Makeup Brush
This makeup brush made the cut for Allure's Best Beauty Tools of 2020 list. Why is it so great? It saves space in your purse and at home in your bathroom since it combines a blush brush, brow brush, and eyeshadow brush along with a sponge in just one tool. There are replacement sponges available too, so you can always have a fresh one.
Louise Maelys Store Folding Mini Pocket Hair Comb with Mirror Travel Set
You'll always have great hair when you're on the go if you have this folding brush/mirror in your purse. It's available in eight different colors, so you can pick your favorite!
Alleyoop All-In-One Razor For Shower-Free Shaving
We've all had a moment where we realize "I forgot to shave my underarms." Instead of spending the rest of the day with your arms firmly at your side, use this all-in-one razor for an on-the-go touch up. Built into the razor are a refillable water spray bottle and a shea butter moisturizing bar. Each product comes with 2 triple-blade razor cartridges.
Belisa by Lunata Beauty Cordless 1' Curling Wand
Even if you're nowhere near an outlet, you can curl your hair with this cordless curling wand from Belisa by Lunata Beauty. The fully-charged product has enough battery for 30-40 minutes of styling time. That's enough time to curl your hair from start to finish or just touch up some stray strands.
Colgate Anywhere Travel Toothpaste Tablets with Fluoride- 60 Count
Take these liquid-free, travel-friendly toothpaste tablets with you anywhere you go. Just wet your toothbrush, bite down on a tablet, and then brush as usual.
PleasingCare Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Blotting Paper- 100 Sheets
Combat sweat and oil with these best-selling blotting papers. They rapidly absorb excess oils and help control shine without any messy powder. More than 7,000 Amazon customers gave these a 5-star review.
Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara, Clear
Every woman needs a tube of clear mascara in her makeup bag. It's great for giving that natural "my lashes just look this" appearance, but it's also a great multi-tasking item. You can use it to tame your eyebrows, lock in brow makeup, groom stray baby hairs and fly-aways, set false eyelashes, and to prime your lashes before you apply color mascara. No wonder 16,500+ Amazon customers gave it a 5-star review.
Batiste Dry Shampoo, Original Fragrance
We all know what dry shampoo is. It is used to refresh your hair in between shampoos without any water or washing. It absorbs excess oil to revitalize your hair. This is an essential product and Batiste is the go-to brand, for sure. But, it gets even better. There are some additional uses for dry shampoo that you may not have thought of. It's great to add traction to hair when you secure bobby pins and clips. It separates and define your curls so you don't exude Shirly Temple vibes. It can also work as a hairspray alternative, especially when you want to keep curls in place. You can even spray it underneath your bangs so they're not stuck on your forehead when you sweat.
BodyGlide For Her Anti Chafe Balm
Powder is the tried and true product to prevent chaffing, but it can get messy and be time-consuming to apply. Use BodyGlide For Her Anti Chafe Balm instead. Put it on your inner thighs to prevent "chub rub." Or apply it to your chest to avoid irritation from a sports bra. In addition to preventing chaffing, it also moisturizes the skin.
e.l.f. Hydrating Face Primer
One key to lasting makeup, even through a long day of travel, is to prime your face. Thankfully, primer doesn't have to be expensive. The e.l.f. Hydrating Face Primer is only $6 and it gets the job done. Just ask the 8,700+ Amazon customers who left a 5-star review.
Lano The Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm
As the name suggests, this multipurpose balm has 101 uses. Apply it to your lips for hydration. It can also be used on dry cuticles or cracked heels. Put a bit with your foundation to create a dewy look. Use it to keep your eyebrows in place. It can treat paper cuts and insect bites. Superbalm can even alleviate the dryness associated with psoriasis and eczema.
The A Method Protection Powder 100% Mineral-Based Foundation + Sunscreen
This product is everything you need and it's mess-proof. It's a powder foundation infused with sun protection and there's even a makeup brush attached. The self-dispensing powder is only formulated with FOUR organic ingredients. There are eight shades to choose from.
CHI Command Attention Travel Kit
This set includes a travel-size hair dryer, straightener, and brush in addition to 3 sectioning clips. It even comes in an adorable, floral carrying case. Oh, and it's on sale for $60 off its original price.
Fortify+ Natural Germ-Fighting Skincare - Facial Mist Travel Capsule
We've all been on our hand sanitizer game in response to the pandemic, but how do we protect our face when we're out and about? The Fortify+ facial spray is antibacterial and it also hydrates the skin.
Morphe 2 Gloss Pop Face & Eye Gloss
Use the Morphe 2 Gloss Pop Face & Eye Gloss as a part of your makeup routine or on bare skin. Just swipe it anywhere you want to create a dewy look.
Alleyoop Pen Pal 4-in-1 makeup pen
This makeup pen has many essential products in one: black eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, and a brown eyebrow pencil that can also double as an eyeliner.
CHI Air Quest Cordless Straightening Iron
Ditch the cord and style your hair anywhere you want with the CHI Air Quest Cordless Styling Iron. This tourmaline ceramic straightener delivers perfectly straight that's smooth and shiny. If you're a Beyond+ member, you can get this straightener for $20 off.
Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray, 4 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
If you're sharing a bathroom with other people on your trip, make sure you have Poo-Pourri. The spray stops bathroom odors before they even begin. Just spritz the toilet bowl before you go and no one will ever know.
Heritage Store Rosewater
If your skin needs hydration and a refresh after a flight (or even a long night out), spritz your face with the Heritage Store Rosewater spray. It moisturizes your skin and it can be used to refresh your hair as well.
Flower Beauty Lip And Cheek Gel Crush
A makeup product that also hydrates the skin? Tell me more. This ultra-portable gel can be used as a blush and a lip color. It's available in three shades at Ulta.
Spongelle Honey Blossom Wild Flower Bath Sponge
There's no need to pack a loofah and liquid soap. This product is a sponge with a built-in body wash, which makes it easy to exfoliate and moisturize your skin from neck to toe. This sponge lasts for 14+ washes.
Rifle Paper Co. Scrunchie
If you're wondering why there's a scrunchie on this list, hear me out. If you're busy on a trip, you may not have time to do your hair. Or maybe it's in need of a washing, so you throw it up into a bun or ponytail. We all do that, but add some polish and flare to your look with this scrunchie. It has a pretty tie scarf and it's much cuter than a plain hair tie, isn't it? Everyone will think your last-minute bun/ponytail was a pre-planned look.
BrightJungle 24K Golden Under Eye Mask- 16 Pairs
If you're on a very fun vacation, there's a good chance that you're not getting much sleep. However, there's no need to fret. Say goodbye to tired eyes, fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, and puffiness with these under eye masks. Each set is individually wrapped, so you can bring the exact amount that you'll need.
Undone Beauty Warm Up 4-in-1 Bronzer
Save room in your purse with the Undone Beauty Warm Up 4-in-1 Bronzer. This product has 2 matte bronzers and 2 non-sparkly highlighters in one compact place.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes, 25 Count, 2 Pack
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes are a classic product. They get the job done at a great price point. They even remove waterproof makeup.
