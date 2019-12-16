We all knew that Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen were never going to join the rest of their Full House family in their spinoff, and their Full House family knew it too.

Candace Cameron Bure confirmed to TVLine that the twins, who played Michelle on Full House, weren't given an invitation to appear in the final season.

"We did not reach out to them," she told the site. "It was very clear several seasons ago that they did not want to do it."

Of course they would have been welcomed with open arms if they had wanted to make an appearance in season five of the Netflix sitcom, as they always had an open invitation, but at this point, a cameo from the entrepreneurs would be the most shocking thing to happen this decade.