Brad Pitt Once Worried His "Pretty Boy" Image Would Hurt His Career

Watch : How Brad Pitt Shed His Pretty Boy Image

Brad Pitt didn't just want to be known for his good looks.

In a revealing clip from this Sunday, Apr. 18's all-new E! True Hollywood Story, experts weigh in on Pitt's mindset following his breakout role in hit film Thelma & Louise.

"Suddenly he became somebody who was constantly on the cover of magazines and everybody wanted to know about his social life and who he was dating," psychologist and Cult of Celebrity author Cooper Lawrence explains.

At the time, Pitt was hot and heavy with fellow rising star Juliette Lewis—despite tabloid speculation that his onscreen chemistry with co-star Geena Davis continued after Thelma & Louise wrapped. Yet the Academy Award-winning flick set Pitt on a different trajectory, one that he allegedly feared would limit his career.

"He had just finished A River Runs Through It and he felt between that and Thelma & Louise, he was concerned about being typecast as a pretty boy," Kalifornia director Dominic Sena teases. "He just said he was looking for something completely different and I thought, 'Boy have I got a role for you'."