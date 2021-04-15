Inside Megan Fox's Plans for the Future With "Life Partner" Machine Gun Kelly

Watch : Megan Fox Praises BF Machine Gun Kelly's "SNL" Performance

Are we in for an achingly beautiful wedding?

A source close to Megan Fox tells E! News the actress and Machine Gun Kelly "plan to get engaged and married" when her divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized.

"They are very much in love and have a strong and intense relationship," the source adds. "Her divorce is moving along, and they are hashing out custody details."

After initially filing for divorce in 2015 and dismissing the proceedings four years later, Megan and Brian, who share three children, refiled in November. And despite a separate source telling E! News in February that Megan "wants the divorce to be done with so she can move on and move ahead," the exes have yet to finalize their split.

"Megan would like to wrap it up and get it finished as quickly as possible," the second insider continued, "but Brian is not exactly working with her on that."

However, time heals all wounds. "Brian has chilled out and feelings have settled down," the Megan source says, "so there has been less drama."