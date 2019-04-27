Megan Fox Files to Dismiss Divorce From Brian Austin Green Years After Getting Back Together

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 27, 2019 1:45 PM

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green

Love conquers all! Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green are officially back together.

The 32-year-old Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress filed papers at a Los Angeles court on Thursday to dismiss their divorce proceedings, court records show. Before then, no documentation regarding the case was filed since 2017.

Fox had filed for divorce from Green, 45, in 2015 after 11 years together, including five years of marriage. The two soon reconciled and a year later, she revealed she is pregnant with their third child. In August 2016, Fox gave birth to the couple's third son, Journey, who joined big brothers Noah and Bodhi.

Since their split and reconciliation, Fox and Green have avoided making joint celebrity appearances but have occasionally been photographed together elsewhere in public. They were spotted looking cozy while walking together in Los Angeles earlier this month.

"Marriage is hard. It's work I think for anyone," Green said on his podcast ...with Brian Austin Green in 2017. "I think when you get to the point like we have where you have kids and you've been married for a while and we've been together for a long time…you just take it day by day."

"Some people look at divorce or things not working as like a disappointment and it's not. The fact that it worked at all is a positive," he added. "We have three amazing kids. We've had and we have a great relationship. We're just taking it day by day."

He also said, "I hate being single."

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Quotes on Parenthood

Green, who also has a teenage son from a previous relationship, also signaled that year that he was open to having a fifth child, adding, "I want a girl. I really want a girl."

"I'm worried that if I try, I'll just get another boy," he said. "Not just because I love my boys, but I'll [probably] have another boy, and I don't know if I'm ready for five. That's a lot."

In 2016, a source had told E! News, "Brian and Megan been working on themselves as individuals and things have gotten better between them as a couple. They have been getting along great. They are best friends and know each other very well."

The source added that in addition to their love, the couple has "a huge physical attraction that never went away."

