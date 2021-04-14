Bachelor's Colton Underwood to Return to Reality TV After Coming Out as Gay

Watch : "Bachelor" Star Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay

Colton Underwood is returning to reality TV in a way he's never done before.

After coming out as gay in a televised interview on Monday, April 14, the 29-year-old former football player already has his next project lined up: a reality series. A source confirmed to E! News the Bachelor alum is working with Netflix on the series, which will cover his journey before and after coming out. Netflix declined to comment.

Of course, as fans well know, Underwood is no stranger to the cameras. He appeared as a contestant on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise before starring as the lead of The Bachelor in 2019. At the time, he won over contestant Cassie Randolph and, while they did not get engaged, the two did date for more than a year before announcing their breakup in May 2020. Publicly, things eventually turned messy between them. In September 2020, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood, accusing him of stalking and harassing her. Two months later, she asked the court to dismiss it and they reached "a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns," Underwood said last November.

During his Good Morning America sit-down, he took responsibility for his behavior with an apology. "I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up," he told Robin Roberts. "I made a lot of bad choices."