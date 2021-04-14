Good Morning America Teases Colton Underwood's "Deeply Personal" Revelation to Robin Roberts

Watch : Colton Underwood Calls Out "Bachelor" Franchise

Colton Underwood is about to be seen in what appears to be an emotional TV interview.

Good Morning America's Twitter account shared a video clip on Tuesday, April 13 showing the former star of The Bachelor sitting down with Robin Roberts. The full segment airs April 14 on the ABC morning show.

In the preview footage, the journalist asked the 29-year-old reality TV personality, "There's something that you want people to know, so can you tell us what is on your heart that you want to share?"

Colton took a deep breath and replied, "Yeah." He continued, "It's been a journey, for sure."

The tweet included the message, "WEDNESDAY MORNING: Former Bachelor Colton Underwood in an exclusive, new and deeply personal interview with Robin Roberts."

There are no further details on the specifics of the interview, and Colton has not directly referenced it on his personal social media accounts. Although he currently does not have any posts up on Instagram, he shared a video to his Instagram Story earlier on April 13 that spotlighted certain lyrics from the Tones and I song "Fly Away."