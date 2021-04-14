Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Opens Up About Her "Heartbreaking" Miscarriage

Watch : "Teen Mom" Star Catelynn Baltierra Celebrates 4 Years of Marriage

Catelynn Lowell is sparking another important conversation.

On the April 13 season finale of Teen Mom OG, the MTV reality star revealed to fans that she had experienced a miscarriage after suffering a pregnancy loss in 2017.

"So I woke up from a nap today and I was bleeding, so we miscarried this baby," she told the cameras. "It's hard, period. Anybody who has been through it knows how difficult and heartbreaking it is. It just sucks because we were really excited."

"The reason why I got triggered when I had the first miscarriage was because it was losing a child all over again and that trauma from being 16 years old and handing your child away to somebody really got triggered and it brought up all sorts of emotions," the Conquering Chaos author added. "It's just crazy what your mind can do. How it holds on to these things and brings them out in different ways."

Back in 2009, fans watched Catelynn and her then-boyfriend Tyler Baltierra place their first child, Carly, for adoption in an episode of 16 and Pregnant.