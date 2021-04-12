Kacey Musgraves Sparks Romance Rumors With Dr. Gerald Onuoha Less Than a Year After Ruston Kelly Split

New couple alert?!
That's the slow burn-ing question Kacey Musgraves' fans have after she took to Instagram Stories and snapped a sweet selfie with Dr. Gerald Onuoha on Monday, April 12.
In the photo, the "Slow Burn" singer looked effortlessly glam with her signature slick-straight hairdo and barely-there makeup, which entailed fluttery long lashes and pink-ish nude lipstick. Her beauty wasn't the only thing worth noting either.
She also donned a fuzzy ochre-colored tank top that she paired with matching pants. As for Gerald? The Alabama native, who describes himself as a "healer," "astronomer" and "activist" on Instagram, looked just as dapper, wearing a camouflage ensemble that he styled with a black hat.
It appears this isn't the first time in recent weeks the duo has spent time together. On April 2, a Kacey fan account re-shared the Grammy winner's photos from her Instagram Stories, in which she posed with the Nashville-based doctor.
Over this past weekend, Kacey shared behind-the-scenes footage of their hang out with Kourtney Kardashian and Atiana De La Hoya, whose parents are Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya.
The group soaked up the sun and went on a bike ride near the beach. It's unclear if Travis Barker joined in on the fun considering he and Kourtney have been inseparable since they began dating late last year and recently enjoyed a getaway with their loved ones.
At this time, Kacey has yet to publicly address the romance rumors she's sparking with Gerald. Additionally, he's keeping his lips sealed about the speculation.
Back in July 2020, the "High Horse" singer announced she and Ruston Kelly were going their separate ways after two years of marriage.
"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening," they said in a joint statement that was shared with E! News. "These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts."
Two months ago, the Texas native candidly opened up about the divorce, telling Rolling Stone that their relationship "just simply didn't work out."
"It's nothing more than that," she explained. "It's two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work. I mean, seasons change. Our season changed."
It's no secret that fans are patiently waiting for the star to release another album. Kacey hinted that she's working on new music based on her experiences, however, she won't be airing out any dirty laundry about her and Ruston's life together.
"I can't help but to write about what I'm going through," she told the magazine. "I also want to honor the relationship we had and the love we have for each other. Because it's very real."