Prince Charles Breaks Silence About "Papa" Prince Philip's Death

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Mourn Prince Philip's Death

Prince Charles broke his silence about the death of his father Prince Philip, who died at age 99 following recent health issues.

In a press conference, which was posted to Instagram on April 10, the Prince of Wales spoke about the loss of his "papa," who was the husband of the reigning Queen Elizabeth II.

"I particularly wanted to say that, my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to The Queen, to my family, and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth," he began. "As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously."

Prince Charles continued, "He was a much loved and appreciated figure. And apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here, and elsewhere around the Commonwealth who share our loss and our sorrow. My dear papa was a very special person who, I think, above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him. From that point of view, we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that. It will sustain us in this particular loss, and at this particularly sad time."