Dance Moms' Kenzie Ziegler Apologizes for Causing "Pain" After Insensitive Images Resurface

Kenzie Ziegler is offering a mea culpa after old footage of herself recently resurfaced online.

On Thursday, April 8, the 16-year-old performer, who appeared with older sister Maddie on Dance Moms, shared an Instagram Story message expressing "regret" for previous decisions that caused pain. The message did not mention which specific decisions she regrets.

"i sincerely regret any pain i may have caused from decisions i made when i was younger," Kenzie wrote. "there is no excuse for this, and i am continuing to learn and grow so that i do not make the same mistakes again."

The social media personality continued, "thank you for understanding that my actions from years ago do not represent who i am today. part of growing up is becoming more self aware, and i am committed to educating myself and thinking before acting."

Her apology comes after Twitter and Instagram users had posted resurfaced screenshots in recent days that appear to show Kenzie in blackface.