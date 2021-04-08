Watch Britney Spears Document Her COVID-19 Vaccine Experience With Sam Asghari

Watch : Teachers Share Uplifting Messages to Students Amid Coronavirus

There's nothing wrong with being a little "overprotected."

As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more readily available throughout the United States, Britney Spears decided to schedule an appointment and secure a spot in line.

On Thursday, April 8, the pop music superstar documented her experience getting the shot alongside boyfriend Sam Asghari. As it turns out, she feels great.

"The people on the Internet said it was really, really bad—like a bullet going through your arm," Britney shared in her Instagram video. "It was nothing. I felt nothing. I'm fine. And I hope I continue to stay fine."

She also captioned her latest post, "Got the COVID vaccine. Great success…. High-five!!!!!! @samasghari."

According to the Los Angeles Times, more than 35% of California residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 20% are fully vaccinated as cases continue to fall in the Golden State. But that's not to say the third largest state in the United States is COVID free.