Dolly Parton Gets a "Dose of Her Own Medicine" With COVID-19 Vaccine

Watch : Dolly Parton Reacts to All Those Dolly Parton Tributes

Hitting all the right shots!

Dolly Parton proved once again why she's a living legend. On Tuesday, March 2, the Grammy winner took to social media to share that's she officially received her first dose of Moderna, which is the coronavirus vaccine she helped fund last year.

She cheekily wrote on Instagram, "Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine."

"I'm finally gonna get my vaccine. I'm so excited," the country music icon said in an Instagram video. "I'm old enough to get it, I'm smart enough to get it, so I'm very happy."

In fact, the award-winning singer was so jazzed about getting vaccinated that she remade her classic tune "Jolene" in order to "fit the occasion."

"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine / I'm begging of you please don't hesitate," she crooned in her video. "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine / because once you're dead / then that's a bit too late."

"I know I'm trying to be funny now," she added, "but I'm dead serious about the vaccine."