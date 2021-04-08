Mrs. World Caroline Jurie Arrested After Grabbing Mrs. Sri Lanka's Crown at Pageant

Watch : Mrs. Sri Lanka Speaks Out After Crown Snatching

Caroline Jurie, the reigning Mrs. World who Mrs. Sri Lanka World Pushpika De Silva accused of injuring her after Jurie grabbed the crown from her head at a recent pageant, was arrested on April 8.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana told the BBC Jurie and model Chula Padmendra were arrested over the incident on charges of simple hurt and criminal cause.

Chandimal Jayasinghe, the national director of Mrs. Sri Lanka World, told the Colombo Gazette he, Jurie, Padmendra and De Silva recorded statements at the Cinnamon Gardens Police station in Colombo earlier in the day and that Jurie and Padmendra were arrested shortly after. Per the BBC, Jurie and Padmendra were bailed out and are expected to appear in Colombo Magistrates Court on April 19.

The arrests came days after De Silva was named the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka World pageant on April 4. Moments after the crowning, Jurie, who received the same title last year, interrupted the ceremony to object the decision.

"As for the Mrs. World Inc, there's a rule that you'll have to be married and not divorced," she said, according to footage of the televised broadcast shared by the Colombo Gazette. "So, I'm taking my first steps saying that the crown goes to the first runner-up."