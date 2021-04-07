Mrs. Sri Lanka Speaks Out After Having Crown "Snatched" From Her Head at Pageant

Mrs. Sri Lanka World winner, Pushpika De Silva, claims she was injured while having the crown "snatched" from her head at the pageant in Colombo on April 4.

According to footage of the broadcast shared by the Colombo Gazette, last year's winner and current Mrs. World Caroline Jurie interrupted the ceremony just moments after De Silva received her title.

"As for the Mrs. World Inc, there's a rule that you'll have to be married and not divorced," she said. "So, I'm taking my first steps saying that the crown goes to the first runner-up."

She then took the crown from De Silva's head and placed it on the runner up's.

In a post shared to Facebook on April 5, De Silva wrote that she is separated from her husband but not divorced. According to the BBC's translation of the statement from Sinhala, she also wrote that she suffered head injuries after the incident and threatened legal action.