Allison Janney Recalls Epic Hair-Extension Fail While Flirting With a New Guy, and We're Traumatized

Allison Janney opened up about a low point in her flirting endeavors that was truly harrowing—or, should we say, "hair-owing."
The 61-year-old Mom star appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, April 6, where she showed off her short new hairdo featuring her natural hair color. When host Drew Barrymore asked how it felt having a carefree cut, the Oscar winner was quick to gush about it.
"I cannot tell you how amazing it is to feel free from hair color and hair extensions and hair tapes and blah, blah, blah," Allison shared. "To be able to run my hands through my hair, and hopefully sometime a man will be able to run his hands through my hair and appreciate, it's heaven. I'm just enjoying this new chapter in my hairdo world."
This led Drew to ask if Allison had ever endured a moment where a partner felt a hair extension during an amorous moment, and the West Wing alum described an experience that is equal parts cringeworthy and relatable.
"One time, I was flirting with this guy," Allison began, which is always the sign of a great story. "I was walking down the street in New York, and I was just kind of putting my hands through my hair, and two extensions came out, and I was just dropping them on the ground."
As Drew appeared to greatly enjoy the anecdote, Allison admitted, "I have had more embarrassing moments with hair extensions coming out—just some of my low moments."
Later in the interview, Allison, who is currently single, explained that she feels OK with never having gotten married or started a family.
"I really am, this time in my life, getting to know who I am and what I want," she explained. "I'd love to eventually find someone to share my life with, but if it doesn't happen, I think I'll be just fine."
Check out her full interview in the above video.