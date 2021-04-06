Kandi Burruss Sounds Off on Everyone's Obsession With RHOA's Stripper Bolo

Watch : Does Kandi Burruss Think Porsha Slept With Bolo the Stripper?

It's safe to say The Real Housewives of Atlanta's stripper Bolo is the breakout star of season 13.

How do we know this? Well, the exotic dancer has been routinely brought up on the Bravo hit since his debut in February.

Thus, when Daily Pop co-host Carissa Culiner and guest host Tatyana Ali caught up with RHOA's Kandi Burruss on April 6, they had plenty of questions about the now-famous stripper.

When asked if she believes those hookup rumors involving Porsha Williams and Bolo, the Xscape alum gave a neutral answer, stating, "My name is not Porsha. I don't know what she does with her own body."

While Kandi has decided to stay tight-lipped regarding Porsha's personal life, we can't say the same for her co-stars, especially Kenya Moore. In a recent episode of RHOA, things got heated between Kenya and Porsha as the latter refused to discuss the Bolo rumor.