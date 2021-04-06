Kandi Burruss Sounds Off on Everyone's Obsession With RHOA's Stripper Bolo

It's safe to say The Real Housewives of Atlanta's stripper Bolo is the breakout star of season 13.
How do we know this? Well, the exotic dancer has been routinely brought up on the Bravo hit since his debut in February.
Thus, when Daily Pop co-host Carissa Culiner and guest host Tatyana Ali caught up with RHOA's Kandi Burruss on April 6, they had plenty of questions about the now-famous stripper.
When asked if she believes those hookup rumors involving Porsha Williams and Bolo, the Xscape alum gave a neutral answer, stating, "My name is not Porsha. I don't know what she does with her own body."
While Kandi has decided to stay tight-lipped regarding Porsha's personal life, we can't say the same for her co-stars, especially Kenya Moore. In a recent episode of RHOA, things got heated between Kenya and Porsha as the latter refused to discuss the Bolo rumor.
On where she stands in the feud, Kandi made it clear that she isn't picking a side. "Let people have their business and do what they want to do," she explained. "You know, Kenya…I guess her whole point is, like, if it was her, everybody would be talking about it. OK, I get it but, you know, if Porsha doesn't want to discuss it, she doesn't have to."
Still, Kandi understands why everyone is obsessed with the juicy topic. "Obviously, you know, if something wild like that happens in the house while we're on a cast trip, of course, there's gonna be talk," the Bravo personality said. "Everybody wants to talk. We all talk about each other all the time, that's what we do. But I think, you know, something like that is super exciting. It's super on the edge. A lot of people would never do it. So, it's kind of like, ‘Wow, you know, did she do it? Did she not do it?' You know, people want to know."
In addition to discussing RHOA drama, Kandi opened up about her new Lifetime movie, Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story. Per the reality TV star turned actress, she had an "awesome" experience—even though she was filming RHOA and Envy at the same time.
"I started filming the movie at the same time, towards the end of last year," she recalled. "It was really cool because I was super excited to be a part of this film. I love Bishop T.D. Jakes. He's a phenomenal speaker, you know, an inspiration and everything. So, to be a part of the Seven Deadly Sins, it just was amazing."
Catch Kandi's full interview in the exclusive clip above.
For more of Kandi, tune into the premiere of Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story on Lifetime April 17. You can also see Kandi on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)