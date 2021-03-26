Porsha Williams Confronts Marlo Hampton Over Kenya Moore Friendship in Tense RHOA Preview

Watch : Porsha Williams Arrested at Protest for Breonna Taylor

Can Porsha Williams and Marlo Hampton repair their friendship?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars try to talk through their issues in this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's brand new episode. Porsha still isn't over Marlo's newfound friendship with Kenya Moore and decides to confront her one on one.

"Well, since this seems like a nice, healing space, I feel like we should talk," Porsha says. "I feel like your movement has changed being a friend to me."

"It's been like an elephant in the room and I feel it's different because of Kenya," Marlo shares.

Porsha replies, "This whole thing with Kenya if you want to bring it up. You had your showroom, I didn't know when the showroom was opening. I knew that you were having it because you had told me about it."

"I didn't invite anyone to it," Marlo claims. "She called and asked could she come."