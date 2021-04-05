Inside Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s Reunion After His Release From Prison

It seems that Lori Loughlin loves having a full house once again.
The actress' husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, has been released from prison, following his five-month sentence. Now, he and Lori have reunited after they each served time as a part of the nationwide college admissions scandal. Both spouses were convicted due to their involvement in the scheme to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, accepted into USC.
A source close to Lori exclusively tells E! News that the pair were reunited over the Easter weekend with their family.
"Everyone is extremely relieved that he was released and can finally start to breathe again," the insider says. "Lori was especially concerned and very anxious while he was in prison. She is very grateful to have him home."
He is serving the remainder of his sentence in home confinement, as his official release date is April 17.
His family is all glad he is safe and that they can see him again, according to the source, who adds, "They are hopeful about the future and being able to get their lives back on track. They are more than ready to move on and put this behind them."
Olivia Jade tried to do just that when she told her side of the story on Red Table Talk in December 2020. The beauty influencer, who has since returned to YouTube to create vlogs, admitted she has "insane privilege," explaining, "you're like the poster child of white privilege and you had no idea."
Her mom, Lori, was released from prison later that month, on Dec. 28, after serving less than two months for her crimes.
In May 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office revealed that the Full House alum would plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Mossimo pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, as well.
Since Lori's release, Olivia has been more open on TikTok about the scandal, which inspired the recent Netflix documentary Operation Varsity Blues. The 21 year old trolled a user for asking her about college, and later reflected on how she was publicly shamed for her parents' convictions.
"We were talking about being publicly shamed and I was like, 'Well, my situation doesn't even compare, I'm not even going to start to compare it to yours,'" Olivia said on TikTok in March 2021. "And she looked at me and said, ‘Olivia, it doesn't matter if I'm drowning in 60 feet of water and you're drowning in 30, we're both still drowning.'"
As for Lori, now that she's a free woman, the 56-year-old star has moved into a new house and has been getting "situated and settled," a source close to her told E! News last month. "She's focused on the new house and moving forward."
E! News has reached out to her rep for comment.