Olivia Jade Trolls Commenter Attempting to Ask About College Admissions Scandal

According to Olivia Jade, collage is going well.
Nearly two years after her famous parents were arrested and charged in the college admissions scandal, the 21-year-old YouTuber was asked by an inquiring commenter on TikTok about college. Except, a quick spell check would have been beneficial.
"How's collage," the comment read.
"Thank you for asking. It's pretty good," Olivia replied in a video posted on March 7. "I actually love collaging. I'm working on this really f--king sick scrapbook that I have to show you guys soon. It's chef's kiss, beautiful work I've done."
Of course, it's clear the person was asking about college, which she has not attended since the scandal broke back in March 2019. As part of a plea agreement, Lori Loughlin ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud while her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. A month before the news about their agreement, court documents revealed photos of Olivia and her older sister Isabella Giannulli posing on an indoor rowing machine.
As Olivia said during her Red Table Talk interview last December, "I never went back [to the University of Southern California]. I was too embarrassed...I shouldn't have been there in the first place, clearly, so there was no point in me trying to go back."
@oliviajadeg
Reply to @colerbrunelle? original sound - Olivia Jade
While Olivia has since resumed her public life with videos on YouTube and content shared toother social media platforms, her mom Lori was recently spotted following her release from prison in late December after serving less than two months.
In a photo obtained by E! News, the former Fuller House actress was captured volunteering in Los Angeles for food-delivery nonprofit Project Angel Food on Tuesday, March 2. "Lori Loughlin completed her community service in early February," the nonprofit's Head of Communications Brad Bessey told E! News in a statement. "We are grateful that she's a compassionate person who continues to volunteer with Project Angel Food."
Meanwhile, Mossimo remains in prison serving his five-month sentence and is expected to be released in April.