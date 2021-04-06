Why Candace Cameron Bure Is Fiercely Protective of the Full House She's Built With Husband Valeri Bure

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure Plays 'Never Have I Ever' With Her Daughter

Candace Cameron Bure is a woman of many talents.

She can act the hell out of a Hallmark Christmas Movie storyline. She can design a super cute tee. And she is particularly adept at telling the haters to STFU. Respectfully, of course.

"You know, people forget that—yes, I'm a celebrity—but I'm a real person," Candace explained on a January episode of E!'s Daily Pop. Which is why she went on the offensive when social media users dragged every aspect of a holiday photo she posted of her full house: Husband Valeri Bure, daughter Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19.

"I was simply sharing a family Christmas card," she continued. "And it's so strange to me that people have the audacity to write horrible and negative comments. Like, you would never say that to someone's face."

So her clap backs were "more about a reminder," she said, "like, I'm sharing the best of what I believe my family is on a Christmas card, so keep your mouth shut."