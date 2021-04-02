Britney Spears Sounds Off on Ex Makeup Artist’s Claim That She’s Not Running Her Instagram

There's a new layer to the mystery surrounding Britney Spears' ability to speak for herself.
Ever since the rise of the #FreeBritney movement, fans have speculated that Spears does not control her own social media accounts nor write her own, often cryptic, emoji-filled captions.
Those rumors seemed to be confirmed when high-profile makeup artist Billy Brasfield, who reportedly worked with Spears from 2012 to 2013, told Page Six this week that her captions are not entirely written by her.
He was referencing one of the Grammy winner's latest shocking comments, as she claimed on Instagram that she cried for two weeks after the release of the recent fan-favorite documentary about her life, Framing Britney Spears.
"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!" she wrote on Instagram. Or did she?
"I immediately knew it was not her," Brasfield told Page Six. "I texted her about it and she texted me back last night."
The makeup artist, who has also worked with Beyonce and Mariah Carey, explained, "The content is her, but... the words are NOT how she feels."
"What was upsetting [about the post]—it was basically a narrative denouncing her fans and the Free Britney movement and people now taking a very conscious look at the facts and what is going on," Brasfield said. "She does not like being a victim, she never wanted to be a victim and doesn't see herself as a victim. She sees herself as a survivor and has navigated this with patience and strategy."
In response to his claims, Spears "herself" allegedly spoke to TMZ on Friday, April 2, saying, "No, I'm not talking to him at all. I write my posts. I'm not sure who he is talking to, but I am not talking to Billy B."
Page Six also wrote on Friday that "a representative for Spears told us" what the "Toxic" singer said, and it quotes the superstar as refuting Brasfield by saying, "I don't speak to Billy, I don't know who he is speaking with. It's not me. I haven't talked to him in years."
The odd language continued, as Page Six wrote: "The rep told us that Spears reiterated: 'I write my own posts, I don't know why he is saying that.'"
So does that clear things up, or does that only add more intrigue to the question of whether Spears has the ability to speak for herself?
"Sources with direct knowledge" told TMZ that Spears' social media manager, Cassie Petrey, did not write the statement about the Hulu documentary and allegedly wasn't aware Spears was going to publish it until after the fact.
Chrishell Stause, for one, isn't believing a word of it. The Selling Sunset star made it clear she doesn't think Spears writes her own Instagram posts. "Instead of dancing, can we get a video of you typing your own captions next time?" Chrishell commented alongside dozens of fans. "I want to believe you it's you speaking for yourself, but I am skeptical. We love you!"
Spears is still in the midst of her legal battle against her father, Jamie Spears, who remains co-conservator of her estate.