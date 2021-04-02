Britney Spears Sounds Off on Ex Makeup Artist’s Claim That She’s Not Running Her Instagram

Watch : Chrishell Stause Doesn't Believe Britney Spears Writes Her IG Captions

There's a new layer to the mystery surrounding Britney Spears' ability to speak for herself.

Ever since the rise of the #FreeBritney movement, fans have speculated that Spears does not control her own social media accounts nor write her own, often cryptic, emoji-filled captions.

Those rumors seemed to be confirmed when high-profile makeup artist Billy Brasfield, who reportedly worked with Spears from 2012 to 2013, told Page Six this week that her captions are not entirely written by her.

He was referencing one of the Grammy winner's latest shocking comments, as she claimed on Instagram that she cried for two weeks after the release of the recent fan-favorite documentary about her life, Framing Britney Spears.

"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!" she wrote on Instagram. Or did she?