Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Share First Family Photos With Baby Sterling

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Shares Mother-Daughter Pic

Finally, the gang is all together on Instagram for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews, as they celebrate their first Easter as a family of three.

On Easter Sunday, the couple both posted on their pages a photo of themselves standing in a yard with their 1-month-old daughter Sterling, with all three wearing pastel Easter colors. Patrick, dressed in a teal polo shirt, khaki pants and a black medical walking boot—for a recent foot injury, captioned his post, "Easter," along with a bunny face emoji. The baby's face was not displayed.

Last week, the couple took their little girl out to the ballgame on Thursday, April 1, cheering on the Kansas City Royals during opening day. Brittany, 25, shared two photos to her Instagram page from their day out, which marked the first time a pic of all three of them has made its way to social media.

"Opening Day #goroyals," she captioned her post, adding a blue heart.

In the sweet shots, the couple wear matching baby-blue Royals jerseys. Even little Sterling, whose back is to the camera, is wearing a blue top with "Mahomes" and the numeral 15 on the back, which is the same number her dad wears for his day job.

Brittany also shared a handful of other images to her Instagram Story from the day of rooting for the Royals, who topped the Texas Rangers 14 to 10 in a high-scoring affair. Patrick's younger brother Jackson was also in attendance at Kauffman Stadium, which is adjacent to Arrowhead Stadium, where Patrick's Chiefs play games in the fall.