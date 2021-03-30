Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Responds to "Concerned" Comments About Baby Sterling

Football may be a team sport, but parenting is a game for two. Brittany Matthews is now trying to set some boundaries for "concerned" fans that are asking about the wellbeing of her and Patrick Mahomes' new baby girl, Sterling.
Brittany posted a series of videos on her Instagram Story on Monday, March 29, to put her followers at ease and explain that they've got their parenting duties under control.
The 25-year-old trainer started off by giving an update on her day-to-day life, saying, "I have a new daughter and life has been crazy lately. But I just wanted to get on here and say you guys have been the sweetest ever… saying that I look so good and that I haven't had a baby, and I just want you guys to know that I appreciate y'all."
She made a point to shout out "all the positive, sweet people," before addressing those that are "so concerned about where Sterling has been, or if we've been leaving her, or what she looks like, and when we're going to post a photo."
Not to worry: Brittany and her NFL quarterback fiancé have been keeping their daughter close.
"She's been with us everywhere we go," she shared. "I haven't left her for more than a few hours because I'm breastfeeding, so I either need to feed her or pump every three or so hours."
The day after giving birth, Brittany revealed a photo of Sterling's tiny hand and, one month later, a pic of Patrick cradling her head. Last week, she showed the mother-daughter duo twinning in pink, but has yet to post a pic of Sterling's face, much to the dismay of the couple's fans.
"As far as posting photos and showing you guys, I really just don't know," she went on. "I just love keeping her to ourselves and to our family. I just don't need her blasted all over the internet and everyone posting photos of her. Maybe one day we will, maybe one day we won't. Who knows?"
Brittany added, "But I hope you guys respect that and understand."
Though Chiefs fans haven't yet seen what Sterling looks like, they already have high hopes for the one month old.
In fact, she's already being recruited. Patrick's alma mater, Texas Tech University, sent the baby a letter of intent to invite her to play soccer for the college 18 years down the line. Brittany shared a pic of the note, which read, "This is to certify that Sterling Skye Mahomes will be recommended by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics at Texas Tech University to receive a Soccer scholarship."
As for Patrick and Brittany, read more about how the high school QB and cheerleader ended up together.