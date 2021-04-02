KardashiansBritney SpearsTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Tarte, Stila, Estee Lauder & More

Today is the only day to get these beauty and skincare products at half price!

By Marenah Dobin Apr 02, 2021 11:00 AMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Flash SaleShop Sales
EComm, Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty: Tarte, Stila, Estee Lauder & MoreE! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't miss out on great deals from Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening until April 3, with different markdowns on their best-selling items every single day.

Today is the only day to save 50% on these products from Tarte, Stila, Estee Lauder, Buxom, and Exuviance.

Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.

read
Restock Alert! Get the KVD Beauty Foundation That Went Viral on TikTok

Tarte Face Tape Foundation

The Tarte Face Tape Foundation is a hypoallergenic, long-wearing, full coverage foundation that mattifies, hydrates & brightens your appearance. It's available in 50 different shades and 5 undertones. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweatproof, which means you'll look flawless all day long.

 

$39
$20
Ulta

Stila One Step Correct Kitten Correcting & Brightening Primer

Correct, brighten, and moisturize your skin in one step with this Stila primer. You'll create a flawless, radiant canvas for your makeup every single time you get ready.

$36
$18
Ulta

Trending Stories

1

Michael Strahan Sets the Record Straight on Closing His Tooth Gap

2

Lauren Graham Calls Out Neighbor Dax Shepard Over "Massive" Issue

3

The Challenge: All Stars: Why These 24 OGs Didn't Return

Estee Lauder Radiant Skin Repair + Renew

This Estee Lauder three-piece set is an Ulta exclusive. The products significantly reduce the look of lines and wrinkles and reignite your radiance. The set includes the Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex, Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex Synchronized Recovery, and the Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme.

$50
$25
Ulta

Exuviance Performance Peel AP25

The Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 works at the skin's surface to exfoliate dead, dull surface layers, to reveal fresher, healthier skin. Use this twice a week to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and even out your skin tone.

$79
$40
Ulta

Exuviance Pure Retinol Correcting Peel

Use this correcting peel once a week to fade dark spots and sun damage. It resurfaces the skin's texture to reveal a smooth, bright complexion. It has Pure Retinol, a proven antiaging powerhouse ingredient, and CitraFill to support skin's natural collagen.

$72
$36
Ulta

Buxom BFF Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Collection

This deal is only available on the Ulta app, which you can download for free if you click here. Moisturize and plump your pout with this high-shine, shimmery lip polish from Buxom.

$21
$11
Ulta

While you're shopping at Ulta, check out our favorite products to achieve goof-proof cat eye makeup.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Michael Strahan Sets the Record Straight on Closing His Tooth Gap

2

Lauren Graham Calls Out Neighbor Dax Shepard Over "Massive" Issue

3

The Challenge: All Stars: Why These 24 OGs Didn't Return

4

Morgan Stewart Claps Back to Defend Her Post-Baby Body

5

Why Chrishell Stause Doesn't Think Britney Spears Writes Her Captions