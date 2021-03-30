The 7 Best Cat-Eye Makeup Products for Goof-Proof Glam

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Cat-eye makeup is a style that's always going to be "in." Recently, Selena Gomez, Ashley Tisdale, and Chloe Bailey all shared some selfies showcasing their expertly-applied eyeliner. Unfortunately, we all don't have professional makeup artists on hand to paint that perfect wing in the corner of our eyes. While the look does seem simple, drawing those curved lines isn't always an effortless process.
Thankfully, there are plenty of products to help us all nail the trend. From stencils for guidance to an error-erasing pen and, of course, some actual eyeliners, we have you covered with some of our favorite picks from Amazon, Sephora, Ulta, Walmart and more.
Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner
If you're over the struggles of putting on eyeliner, give this Maybelline eyeliner a try. The hyper easy brush tip helps control the application to deliver the smoothest glide. The smudge-free formula lasts for 24 hours, so you'll have nothing to worry about.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner
Channel your inner Selena with the eyeliner from her brand, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. The long-wearing, matte liquid eyeliner is waterproof and won't feather throughout the day. Just shake the pen to activate the color pigments before you apply.
Beth Bender Beauty Eyeliner Stencil
If you don't have the most steady hand or if you just want to ensure a perfect eyeliner application, use this stencil as your guide to create your cat eye.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Eraser Stick
Even the best artists make mistakes. Quickly and precisely fix makeup mishaps with the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Eraser Stick.
NYX Professional Epic Ink Liner
Achieve the perfect long-lasting cat eye with the NYX Professional Epic Ink Liner. The ultra-precise tip ensures that every stroke is controlled and defined. The waterproof formula lasts all day (and night).
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner
There's no dragging, skipping, or having to retrace your steps with this Fenty Beauty eyeliner. Its felt tip allows you to get the perfect angle every time you do your makeup. The formula is long-lasting, water-resistant, and it dries quickly.
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
Get that Lady Gaga signature wing with her eyeliner. Its quick dry formula has a superfine, flexible felt tip to create a refined line.
